Make a difference in the lives of children by helping the Lincoln Firefighters provide brand new coats to local children living in poverty.

Firefighters for Operation Warm is a national partnership designed with one goal in mind – provide brand new, American-made coats to children in need across the United States where over 15 million children live in poverty. Since the program began in 2012, firefighters across the country have distributed over 200,000 coats in over 300 cities nationwide. Help the Lincoln Firefighters, IAFF Local #644 provide brand new, American-made winter coats to local children in need. The gift of a brand new coat provides not only warmth to children, but helps to improve self-confidence, peer acceptance, school attendance, and outdoor play.

Each donation will bring us one step closer to reaching our goal of bringing happiness and warmth to every child living in need in the Lincoln area.