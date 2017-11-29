Get Ready for the Paisley Presale!

Want to get your tickets to see Brad Paisley, Dustin Lynch, Lindsay Ell, and Chase Bryant before anyone else? KX has your hookup! The show is April 26, 2018 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Tomorrow, November 30, there will be a ticket presale from 10 AM-10 PM. The general on sale date is this Friday, December 1st at 10 AM.

Okay, here are all your details:

Presale begins at 10 AM on Thursday, November 30th and ends at 10 PM.

Click HERE to buy the tickets.

The presale password is BRAD18

Grab your tickets and go!

Psssst…there is still another chance to win double the free tickets to the show HERE!