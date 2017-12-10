Randy Rogers, Wade Bowen & Kip Moore Tore It Up Downtown #LNK

Okay, we need to call attention to how freakin’ fun Friday night was.

The soldout show at The Rococo Theatre was refreshing, wild and all things pure. It’s one of those experiences that you recount as “one of the best damn shows I’ve seen”.

Here’s why:

Acoustic – It was ALL acoustic which immediately made it more intimate and gave most songs a new sound. Some very different but amazing.

Seating – Although GA balcony was a little hectic, the arrangement was a fresh new take giving you ample room to enjoy the show… versus most concerts when you suffer elbows to the face and have to shove through a crowd. Plus there’s always that one couple who’s oddly grinding on each other but out of time with the music. And they’re making out so you gag and remove yourself.

Dynamic– The dynamic between Randy & Wade’s style combined with Kip’s was honestly the best part. Then you add in the already ridiculous friendship between Randy & Wade and Kip’s quick wit. They’re sound is equally rich and it’s clear that they know how to have a good time.

Shout out to Kenton Bryant who kicked the night off! He certainly set the pace for the hours to follow.

We ended up journeying to the downtown bars after the show. Watching other people realize what was happening was a riot. Lincoln is really awesome and cool things happen here, sure, but not this cool and that often.

So, Lincoln thanks you Randy, Kip & Wade. Come back again. Seriously. We need you.