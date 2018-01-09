Are YOU Ready For the Onesie Bar Crawl?

The KX Onesie Bar Crawl is only 25 days away! While that may seem like a long time, it will definitely sneak up on you. So, do a few things now to get yourself prepared and ready to have some fun!

Get your tickets. You can’t come to the crawl without your tickets! Get yours for the presale price HERE. Ticket buying bonus? Proceeds from the crawl are going to Lincoln Fire Department’s Operation Warm. Get a onesie. Maybe you don’t already have a snuggly adult onesie that you lounge around in during the winter months (and if you don’t, I feel sorry for you). That’s fine! Just make sure to get one before the crawl, especially if you’re looking at one online! Those shipping times will get you if you’re a procrastinator. Get ready to have some fun! Okay, so this isn’t exactly something you have to do. But if you’re coming to the crawl you need to be prepared to have an awesome time. You’ll be crawling through some of the most fun bars in the Haymarket like Gate 25, Rule G, JJ Hooligans, McKinney’s, and more! There will also be major drink specials and prizes for you to win at every stop.

And if you haven’t yet, please enjoy the above video of Coryelle and I attempting to do a “super awesome high five” when we were filming a promo video for the Onesie Crawl. I guess there’s a reason we are radio hosts and not professional athletes…