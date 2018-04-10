RIP Campus Runza

Rumor is: Chick-fil-A and Lincoln’s first Steak ‘n Shake will make their debut at the Nebraska Union.

The warm smells of this tasty meat treat, symbolic of the Midwest, will no longer penetrate the halls.

Although you can find Runza Restaurants outside Nebraska, you won’t have to travel far. Making it almost exclusively a Nebraska thing.

When you think of this beef, cabbage and onion medley wrapped neatly in a bread blanket, you think the Good Life.

There are still about 15 locations in Lincoln to visit if you’ve go the hankerin’.

Cheers to trying something new! But Campus Runza is forever in our hearts.

The President of Runza, Donald Everett, Jr., sent a Letter to the Editor of the Daily Nebraskan. You can read that HERE.