Russell Dickerson’s “Blue Tacoma” is a glimpse into the admired marriage of him & wife Kailey

Russell Dickerson saw huge success for the hit-single “Yours”, inspired by his wife Kailey.

They take advantage of the sand and sun, dropping the tailgate down to strum the guitar and light a beach bonfire.

The pair have always appeared smitten and it’s obvious it hasn’t wavered.

I can imagine the sand romance would be more messy than it looks.

We’re a tad too landlocked to relate, ya know? – minus Branched Oak Lake 😉

But still, it’s pretty cute.

Russell and Kailey met in Nashville when they both attended Belmont University’s vocal performance program and ran in the same friend circle.

On one crucial night, they started smooching.

Now we’re here – with “Yours” and “Blue Tacoma”.

#NNL -Coryelle