Scotty McCreery Accidentally Brought Loaded Gun to Airport, Cited

So, we have Scotty just minding his own at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport. It’s July 13th, he’s ready to hit the sky and probably catch a little snooze on the metal bird. Unknowingly, he’s about to “attempt” bringing a loaded handgun through airport security.

As his backpack containing the weapon took it’s routine trip through the X-Ray tunnel, TSA agents confiscated it which resulted in a citation. He says it was a complete accident.

Scotty had used the black Smith & Wesson when him and a friend went target shooting earlier that evening and admits TSA did the right thing.

In 2014, Scotty and his friends were robbed at gunpoint. After the incident he felt it necessary to obtain a concealed carry permit and says he will definitely learn from this mistake.