Snow Day Style

Did you make it through the blizzard?!

Man, they seriously were not kidding about the snow today. And while I’m always rooting for our local meteorologists to get their forecasts as accurate as possible, I’m always praying that they are absolutely, totally wrong about snow. No such luck today, however.

If you were lucky enough to have the day off, I’m so jealous of you! Don’t get me wrong, I adore my job. But the biggest downside? No snow days. In fact, it’s the exact opposite! The snowier the day, the more important that it is for us to be there to provide you with the most up to date weather reports, road conditions, and closures. Which most of the time means sleeping at the station the night before to make sure we actually make it in.

Not today, though! I decided to live dangerously. Which mostly means that I had to get up at 4:30 to watch the weather and then finally decide to just go in around 6. That left me with a sort of conundrum: what do I wear? (Earth shattering, I know). Seriously, though! I wasn’t sure how long I would be stuck at work, if I would have to stay there overnight, if I would have to dig out my car, walk for food…etc. So, I decided to go with my trustiest blizzard accessory: MOON BOOTS! Yes, the same ridiculous type of boots that Napoleon Dynamite wears.

Hear me out here. They are super light (space boots, after all!!), they’re waterproof, warm, AND they’re sparkly! Not sure what more you could ask for, really. And another bonus is that they made every coworker who saw me laugh. Win-win. And when it did come time to dig out my car and make the slow trek home? My feet were toasty and dry 😉

Here are a couple of bonus pics of my Muppet inspired coat and ridiculous ear muffs that completed the ensemble:

Stay warm!!