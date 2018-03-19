St. Paddy’s Shenanigans

It’s no secret that Coryelle and I love to have a bit of a, um, wild time. So why wouldn’t that be the case on the one day of the year that centers around green beer and corned beef?! Coryelle and I always make it a point to make St. Patrick’s Day a big deal one way or another. Whether it’s having a huge keg party for all of our friends or trying (unsuccessfully) to do the Leavenworth bar crawl twice in a row, we always try to do something new. This year we were actually planning to go to the St. Paddy’s mecca, Chicago! Unfortunately our plans fell through at the last moment, but we definitely made the best of it.

This year we joined in on the St. Paddy’s Pub Parade put on by our sister station, 104.1 The Blaze. They took us through Captain Jack’s, The Bourbon Theatre, Fat Toad, and Thirsty’s sports bar. Long story short, we had way too much fun and green beers along the way. We also managed to make our way down to the outrageous party at McKinney’s in the Haymarket. If you’ve never been, put it on your list for next year. They close down the street and have entertainment all day long. It’s fab.

I hope you had a little bit of Irish luck this weekend, and your hangover isn’t still getting you down. If it is, here’s a high quality picture of Coryelle and I during the festivities to make you feel better:

Happy Monday!