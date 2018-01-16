Stapleton Will Return To SNL Two Years Later

Two years ago to the day Chris Stapleton graced the Saturday Night Live stage with two songs off his Traveler album.

Now, he’ll return to SNL on January 27th.

Will Ferrell is the guest host, too. And although Stapleton didn’t appear in any sketches then… I’m hoping he does this time around!

He’s proved he can hang after appearing on a special episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live with Chris Pratt as the guest-host. (Jimmy was home for his son’s surgery recovery.)

It was then that we learned how much of a Stapleton fan Pratt was, also. How cool!

They actually partied in Nashville together.

Fingers crossed that Stapleton shows up in a few scenes.