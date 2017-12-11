Tell Me Your Traditions!

Happy Monday!

Only fourteen more days until Christmas, can you believe it?? I’m also not the only one who feels like they’re totally behind on everything Christmas, right?

Anyway, today’s Blogmas post isn’t about making you panic thinking about all the items left on your to-do list. It’s about the Christmas stuff that you love doing, year after year.

Christmas traditions are the things that you look forward to all year long. Whether it’s baking cookies with your Grandma, decorating the Christmas tree with your kiddos, or hitting all the after Christmas sales, we all have something that makes this season special. What’s yours?

One of my favorite Christmas traditions when I was younger was actually spending Christmas away from home! Almost every year my family and I would go somewhere over the Christmas holiday instead of staying home. My favorite part of this tradition was getting to see the way that all these different places looked, felt, and celebrated during Christmas. Waking up in London or New Orleans on Christmas morning are some of the best memories that I have. And while I might have felt like I was “missing out” on being home for the holidays when I was younger, I now realize how much more special these holidays were. Just getting to spend quality time with my parents in an amazing city, eating fantastic food, and enjoying each other’s company. And now that I live away from them in Nebraska, I realize how precious of a commodity that time and experience was.

Here’s a picture of a Christmas tree on the beach in Clearwater, Florida:

And here’s a snap from Christmas day in Jackson Square in New Orleans:

Now it’s your turn! What traditions are you looking forward to this year? Is your Elf on the Shelf keeping the peace in your house?