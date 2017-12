It’s being reported that Facebook is following the Itunes model and allowing parents to set up accounts for those under 13. Messenger Kids will be authorized in the same manner as the Apple product where parents have to approve friends just like purchases in a family plan on Itunes? My kids are 12. 10 and 7….not feeling too confident about this idea…what say you?

Social Media for Kids? How are your feelings about kids under 13 having a social media account? Tell us how you feel! Yes, it's a good idea to get them started No, kids can be kids without social media Not sure at this point Social media for kids under 13?



