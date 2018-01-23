All Nebraskans know that every Tuesday in January and February is a state holiday: Temperature Tuesday at Runza.

I’m sure you’re already familiar with the drill. The temperature at 6 AM is the price of a Runza, etc. But what you may be less familiar with is the Temperature Tuesday Tax.

First, let me give you some brief background. Temperature Tuesday is a tradition between me and my cube farm mates, Sparky and Jerry. We take turns each week the buying Runzas for our little cube farm. Fairly standard stuff. But today on my Runza run, I realized the biggest unspoken rule: The Temperature Tuesday Tax.

What is this tax? No, it is not something implemented by the state of Nebraska to generate revenue off of our Runza cravings (thankfully). The Temperature Tuesday Tax is paid in the form of those hot, golden fries that come with your Runza combo.

It goes like this: whenever you are the designated “Runza Getter” (still a working title) for the week , you are entitled to as many fries as you like from the communal bag for as long as it takes you to drive back to your office or home. Once there, the fries and Runzas will be distributed as ordered.

While this may seem like a lopsided deal, it really only works when parties equally distribute the Runza fetching duties.

Admit it. It’s something you have done all along, it just never had a name! So be honest: do you participate in the Temperature Tuesday Tax?