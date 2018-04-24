The First reactions to ‘Avengers: Infinity War” & Now I am Even MORE Excited for it!

This is a non-spoiler zone but very good news if you are anticipating this week’s release of Avengers: Infinity War. The first reactions to the movie have been overwhelmingly positive. One critic tweeted, “had me laughing, screaming or crying the entire way through.” Another said, “Marvel puts it all on the table and wipes it off.” Another person who saw the premiere said, “I. Am. Shook.” Even fellow Super Nerd Kevin Smith said that Infinity War is a “Gigantic Marvel Masterpiece!”

AIW starts playing on Thursday night officially opens on Friday. CHECK OUT MORE -> AVENGERS: Infinity War

Do you have your tickets? If not, Snag them HERE