Who’s Your Favorite TV Dad?

Father’s Day is coming up this Sunday, so the website HowToWatch.com put together a list of the most popular TV DADS in every state, using recent data from Google Trends.

29 different TV dads are represented, so a lot of them only carried one state.

Overall, the most popular dad was Jack Pearson from “This Is Us”. He was #1 in six states: Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island.

In Nebraska, it’s Coach Eric Taylor!