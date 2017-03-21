Tim & Faith Are Teaming Up!

And no, I’m not referring to their tour. Something even BETTER. After being super successful artists independently, and being married for 20 years, they’re releasing their first album together! No word yet on the album’s title or release date yet.

But they’re not jut going to leave you hanging after dropping that big news on ya. They already have a brand spankin’ new single coming for us! It’s called “Speak To A Girl” and you can catch it first on KX this Thursday! I’m also sure they’ll have some sneak peeks of new music for us when they stop by Pinnacle Bank Arena for their Soul2Soul tour on May 12th. Don’t have tickets for the show yet? Text the word SOUL to 88474 for your shot at double the free tickets from KX!