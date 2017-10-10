Time for Everyone to Take a Stand!

Stand up for the Anthem!

Roger Goodell, who heads the National Football League, wrote a letter today (10/10/’17) to all of the NFL owners discussing the protests that have occurred prior to the games during the national anthem.

According to ESPN and multiple other sources, Goodell said the “current dispute over the National Anthem is threatening to erode the unifying power of our game, and is now dividing us, and our players, from many fans across the country.”

This all comes from last years former 49er quarterback Colin Kaepernick, disputing the treatment of minorities by police, began protesting the anthem.

My late father served in Germany and my younger brother nearly 20 years for the Air Force. I have never been in agreement with the practice and have not watched an NFL game all year. I’m ashamed of my Cleveland Browns who have a high participation of protesters prior to each game to go along with their crap record this season. Evidently now the head boss of the NFL is finally taking a stand on the subject that most of us patriotic Americans would never have questioned of honoring! Thank you for allowing me to get a bit political but I am just sick that this was even up for debate in the first place & even more torqued that it occurred again this past Sunday after Vegas! – Rob