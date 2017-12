Having two young girls in our household, we’ve also accumulated a few unicorns and ponies! It now appears that our breakfast table is about to be invaded by a one horned, rainbow drenched equine! This stuff must be the bomb…find out what all the craziness is about and when it arrives here!

No word on what our long beaked friend “Toucan Sam” who graces the front of all of the Fruit Loops boxes thinks of this magical creature taking his spotlight!