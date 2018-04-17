TREAT YO SELF: Free LIVE KX96.9 Web Concert Today – Ashley McBryde
By Coryelle Thomas
|
Apr 17, 2018 @ 6:00 AM

She is one of the most talked about rising female artists in Nashville and KX96.9 has a special live performance just for you!

Tune in Tuesday, April 17, at 2PM for Ashley McBryde.

Since the workday can get kind of boring (or a lot boring), we’re bringing you a free web concert to take your mind off the chaos.

Pop some popcorn, find something to drink and join the virtual crowd! You’ll find the video on our home page HERE.

 

 

Definitely will be watching from home. In my sweatpants. With pizza.

Cheers! -Coryelle

