When Trends Go Too Far…

As any of my friends or family will tell you, I am always up for jumping on whatever the latest and greatest trend bandwagon may be. Latex dresses? Check. Also, very sweaty. Crazy colored hair? Done. My strands have been every color of the rainbow. Much to the chagrin of my parents, I’ll give just about anything a go at least a couple of times. It’s also quite beneficial that not many photographs have survived from my high school/early college years…

Admittedly, I’ve been a little (okay, very) slow to pick up on the crop top trend that has emerged in the last couple of years. Mostly because I really enjoy throwing back a frosty Busch Light or six, and chasing it with chicken nuggets. And fries. And hot Cheetos. But long story short, crop tops look a lot less sexy when your beer/chicken nugget belly is winking at you from below your tiny top. However, lately I’ve found my own way of styling crop tops. Mostly by wearing pants that are so high that they can just about touch my bust line. I felt like I had finally conquered the tiny tee trend. Until I came across this monstrosity…

Urban Outfitters, who is already known for selling some “out there” products, really outdid themselves this time. They are attempting to rob the hardworking public of 16 whole dollars for 1/8th of a wife beater tank. Seriously. You are PAYING to receive the shoulder portion of a tank top. This scrap of clothing, aptly called the “Extreme Crop Tank”, has since been removed from UO’s website after the internet made merciless fun of them. Hopefully they donated these tiny rags to a charity that needs tank tops to clothe newborns or tiny dogs.