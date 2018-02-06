Vegas, Baby!

If you listened to my show at all last week, you may have heard me chat about Coryelle and I’s whirlwind trip to Vegas!

If you missed the timeline, here’s how it went:

Go to work on Friday as usual Leave work, drive like mad to the Omaha airport Hop on a plane to Vegas Check in, change, and race to the George Strait concert at the T-Mobile Arena Watch in awe as Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keene, and George Strait put a big check on our bucket list Head back to the hotel and take a quick nap “Wake up” at 3 AM, put on our onesies, and head to the airport Hop back on a plane to Omaha Drive straight to the 1st Annual KX Onesie Bar Crawl Party with 200 of our closest friends, all in the name of Operation Warm

Are you exhausted just from reading that? Try living it! Last week was basically two straight days of no sleep. But I can definitely say that it was worth it. Like, soooo worth it. If you get the chance to see the King of Country Music in person, how can you say no? Exactly. You can’t.

And yes, even in our suuuuper tight timeline, we still managed to find time to sip on one of the 100 oz. “Porch Pounder” drinks at the PBR bar in Vegas. Priorities 😉

We barely had any time to catch photos of our trip, but you can check out the few snaps we did manage to get here:

Make sure to check out the rest of Coryelle’s Onesie Bar Crawl photos HERE.