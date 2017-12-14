Vinyl for Christmas!

I love my vinyl! Tons of shiny black discs occupy a 35ft wall and another storage area in my man cave. I also have quite a bit of vintage audio gear to enjoy the warm smooth sound that was almost lost in this digital age! Collecting vintage vinyl and stereo equipment has been an obsession of mine as long as I was able to put the needle in the groove. If you or you’re thinking of making the plunge for the first time in to the “record’ scene, I’m always happy to help and advise as this is one of my true passions! Hit me up at rob@kzkx at any time! Here is a link to some great Country Christmas vinyl that maybe a great way to start your new hobby here!