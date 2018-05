I can only imagine how tough “the road” would be on relationships!

In the video, you see a brooding Michael who’s out on the road following what looks like a break-up.

Maybe it’s just a rocky patch but you sure do feel for the guy!

And honestly? We’ve all been there. Maybe you don’t even want to fight, discuss whatever issue is at hand, etc., but you call.

Because you miss that someone. You want to hear their voice.

Watch the video above! #NNL