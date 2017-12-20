What Are You Watching?

Happy Hump Day!

Sorry I’ve been slacking a bit on my Blogmas posts, I went to Vegas last weekend and I still think I’m recovering! 🙂

Anyway, last night as I was attacking the mountain of laundry from my trip, I decided to marathon some of my favorite holiday movies. Which made me want want to know which holiday movies are a must watch for you.

Here are some of my favorites, in no particular order:

A White Christmas. This one combines a few of my favorite things: vintage movies, Christmas, and musical numbers. Not to mention, the costumes are to die for!

So, now I need to hear from you! What is your all time favorite Christmas or holiday movie? Let me know!