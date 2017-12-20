What Are You Watching?

Happy Hump Day!
Sorry I’ve been slacking a bit on my Blogmas posts, I went to Vegas last weekend and I still think I’m recovering! 🙂
Anyway, last night as I was attacking the mountain of laundry from my trip, I decided to marathon some of my favorite holiday movies. Which made me want want to know which holiday movies are a must watch for you.
Here are some of my favorites, in no particular order:
- A White Christmas. This one combines a few of my favorite things: vintage movies, Christmas, and musical numbers. Not to mention, the costumes are to die for!
- The Holiday. For some reason, it never really feels like Christmas until I watch this. It just gives you the warm fuzzies. And it’s partially set in London, which is always my fave.
- Scrooged. This may be my favorite Bill Murray role of all time. There is just nothing the 80s kitsch take on a Dickens classic!
- Home Alone. I think this is required watching if you were a kid in the 90s!
- The Grinch. Hands down, my favorite Christmas movie of all time. Fun fact: I probably watch this movie at least twice a month all year ’round. I just love it so much!
- Terrible romantic Christmas comedies. Yes, I know this isn’t a specific movie, but if you asked my roommate what I’m always watching this time of year, he would probably say something like ” those terrible romance movies on Netflix”. Which is absolutely true. The lamer and cheesier the movie the better. Definitely a guilty pleasure!
So, now I need to hear from you! What is your all time favorite Christmas or holiday movie? Let me know!