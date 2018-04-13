WINTER WEATHER WARNINGS

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Cass; Douglas; Gage; Jefferson; Lancaster; Saline; Sarpy; Washington

NWS Omaha (Eastern Nebraska and Southeastern Iowa – Omaha Valley)

…BLIZZARD CONDITIONS EXPECTED IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA THROUGH SATURDAY… .A strong winter storm will bring heavy snow and winds gusting up to 45 mph or higher. This will create blizzard conditions in portions of northeast Nebraska. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze are expected. Winds could gust up to 30 to 40 mph which will create areas of blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

* WHEN…From 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Expect reduced visibilities at times.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Burt; Dodge; Saunders

NWS Omaha (Eastern Nebraska and Southeastern Iowa – Omaha Valley)

…BLIZZARD CONDITIONS EXPECTED IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA THROUGH SATURDAY… .A strong winter storm will bring heavy snow and winds gusting up to 45 mph or higher. This will create blizzard conditions in portions of northeast Nebraska. …WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze are expected. Winds could gust up to 30 to 40 mph which will create areas of blowing and drifting snow and near blizzard conditions at times.

* WHERE…In Nebraska, Burt, Dodge and Saunders Counties. In Iowa, Monona County.

* WHEN…From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on difficult travel conditions. Expect significant reductions in visibility at times.

A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice will make travel very hazardous or impossible. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Blizzard Warning

Areas Affected: Butler; Colfax; Cuming; Seward; Thurston

NWS Omaha (Eastern Nebraska and Southeastern Iowa – Omaha Valley)

…BLIZZARD CONDITIONS EXPECTED IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA THROUGH SATURDAY… .A strong winter storm will bring heavy snow and winds gusting up to 45 mph or higher. This will create blizzard conditions in portions of northeast Nebraska. …BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with localized amounts up to 7 inches, are expected.

* WHERE…Thurston, Cuming, Colfax, Butler and Seward Counties.

* WHEN…From 4 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel will be very dangerous to impossible. Tree branches could fall. Power outages are possible.

A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.