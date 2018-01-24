Woman Crush Wednesday–Jillian Jacqueline

Today is Wednesday, Hump Day, or as it’s commonly known in the social media sphere, Woman Crush Wednesday. It’s usually reserved for dudes to post screenshotted Snapchats of their girlfriends with the #WCW.

Today Woman Crush Wednesday also happens to fall on National Compliment Day, so let’s try a different spin. My #WCW is an artist that I have been having all the heart-eyes for lately, Jillian Jacqueline.

Jillian Jacqueline is a refreshing breath of total individuality. Her songwriting, visual, and style aesthetics immediately drew me in when I first stumbled onto her music (probably during an all night Twitter binge, no shame). If you haven’t checked into any of her stuff yet, start with her video for “Reasons” above. This Wes Anderson-inspired masterpiece will tell you plenty about her unstudied, cool girl vibe.

She currently has an EP out, Side A. I’m tied between “Hate Me” and “God Bless This Mess” as the top favorites from her EP, but there isn’t a bad one on there.

If you have listened to it and haven’t ugly cried to “God Bless This Mess”, then you must have a better handle on your emotions than I. I’ve unfortunately had to remove it from my driving playlist because of an incident after a particularly long, messy day and the song in question came on. Long story short, a nice older lady pulled up beside me to see if I was alright because I’m sure the sight of a hiccupy crying gal in a parking lot, mascara running down her face, and music blaring was quite the sight. But I’d just call that the power of great song writing!

I won’t let this get too drawn out and creepy, but one last thing. Besides being National Compliment Day and Woman Crush Wednesday, today is also National Peanut Butter day. Which has me wondering: what team is Jacqueline on? Crunchy or Creamy?