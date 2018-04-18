Woman Goes Broke Attending 20 Weddings in 4 Years

Georgina Childs is a PR account manager from Essex, England, got herself into £2,000 (almost $2,900) of debt and had to move back in with her with her parents after attending 20 weddings and 12 bachelorette parties in four years. That’s Crazy! Or is it? (CLICK HERE for more on this story)

Our own Coryelle Thomas with Nebraska Nights Live was in 3 weddings back to back to back and has even traveled all over the Nation to go to friend’s weddings!

What’s the most you spent on being a bridesmaid/groomsmen?