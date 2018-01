We can’t make this stuff up And there’s Photographic Proof!

At Costco in Los Angeles a woman dragged in her HUGE Christmas tree, to try to return it. On January 4th. Her reason was, quote, “because it’s dead.” And . . . Costco actually GAVE her the refund! Check out the entire story thanks to Bored Panda

So this got us to thinking…Have you ever used something once & returned it?