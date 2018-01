Lake Superior State University just released its annual list of words and phrases that should be banned.

This year’s list includes “nothingburger,” “fake news,” “pre-owned” instead of used, and the phrase “gig economy.” You can Check out the Full list HERE

We ask you…What Words should be Banned in 2018?

Husker Nick & Lauren think that I came up with another, “YOLO in 2018”

You can Hear how “Yolo in 2018” came about right here -> JPLHN Podcast