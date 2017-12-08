Yippie-ki-yay! Die Hard: Holiday Movie or No? Either way it’s Now a Christmas Book!

The Debate has been going on for Years and even though we’ve confirmed a majority of our listeners believe that Bruce Willis’ classic DIE HARD IS a Christmas Movie, their are still some that don’t believe….SMDH

But Now…to further confirm that John McClane’s adventures in the Nakatomi building is in fact a Holiday Classic…WE GET A DIE HARD CHRISTMAS ILLUSTRATED BOOK!

A Die Hard Christmas: The Illustrated Holiday Classic is only 32 pages long, but Full of the Epic Glory that is the Cat & Mouse game between Hans Gruber & McClane.

Check it out & if you’re looking for a Christmas Gift for JP 😉 -> A DIE HARD Christmas