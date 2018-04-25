You’re Running Out of Time!

ONLY 57 DAYS LEFT UNTIL COUNTRY STAMPEDE. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.

Okay, now that I have your attention, I do have a question. Have you gotten your tickets and campsites for Country Stampede yet? If you haven’t, GET ON IT! Prices jump again on May 1, which is just 5 days away. And if you’re feeling a little strapped for cash at the moment (who isn’t?) you can still take advantage of their three month EZ-Pay plan until April 30th.

This is just a friendly reminder so you don’t miss out on the killer lineup that Stampede has in store for us this year. FLAGA, Brett Young, COJO, Alabama, Charlie Daniels Band, Ryan Kinder…I could go on and on about all the awesome acts. But long story short, GET YOUR TICKETS!!! I don’t want you to miss out on the biggest party of the summer!

All the Stampede details HERE.

Buy your tickets HERE.

Who are you most excited to see at Stampede this year?