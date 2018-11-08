12 Dead In California Country Bar Shooting

THOUSAND OAKS, CA - NOVEMBER 08: Light shines from inside The Borderline Bar and Grill, the scene of a mass shooting on November 8, 2018 in Thousand Oaks, California. At least twelve people have died, including a Ventura County Sheriffs Department sergeant, plus the gunman. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

A man dressed in black opened fire on a college night crowd, killing 12 people.

The attack took place inside Borderline Bar & Grill located in Thousand Oaks, California on Wednesday night.

12 people have been killed including a responding sheriff’s deputy and the gunman himself.

The Ventura County Sheriff, Geoff Dean, identified Sgt. Ron Helus as the deputy who was shot as he entered the building.

There are other victims with various injuries among the fatalities.

The gunman allegedly first shot at the security guard while patrons ducked and hid under tables, laid on the dance floor and broke windows to escape.

This is a developing story.

Read more from ABC News HERE.