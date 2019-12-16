141 Years Old? No Thanks!
Sliced Fruitcake
Back in 1878, Fidelia Ford baked a fruitcake in Tecumseh, Michigan. She never got a chance to eat it before her death at the age of 65. In fact, no one has taken a bite of Fidelia Ford’s fruitcake: The Detroit News reports that her family has preserved it as an heirloom, uneaten, for the past 141 years. The cake’s plenty old, but it’s nowhere near as old as a 4,176-year-old cake that was found in an Egyptian tomb. It’s currently on display at a food museum in Switzerland. Get the rest of the story and more here!