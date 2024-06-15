Happy Father’s Day!

As we approach Father’s Day, all of us at KX96.9 are thrilled to share our special ‘Nebraska Dad’ version of “The Man He Sees In Me” which will be playing throughout the weekend. This song, with its heartfelt lyrics, captures the essence of a father’s love and the profound impact they have on our lives. It’s a tribute to the unwavering support, the silent sacrifices, and the unconditional love that fathers give every day.

Fathers are often the unsung heroes in our lives, guiding us with wisdom and strength, and always seeing the best in us even when we doubt ourselves. They are our protectors, mentors, and friends. This Father’s Day, we want to honor all the incredible dads out there.

We invite you to send a DM to our Facebook page or share a post on our Insta story in dedication to your dad, sharing what makes him special to you.