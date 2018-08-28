2018 CMA Award Nominees Announced!

The 52nd CMA Awards will take place in Nashville on November 14th at Bridgestone Arena. For the 11th year in a row, Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley will be hosting the show.This morning from his new bar in downtown Nashville, Luke Bryan was joined by Sugarland, and Dan + Shay to reveal the nominees for country music’s biggest night.

2018 CMA Awards Nominees

Entertainer of the Year

  • Jason Aldean
  • Luke Bryan
  • Kenny Chesney
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Keith Urban

Album of the Year (Awarded to Artist and Producers)

  • From A Room: Volume 2 – Chris Stapleton
  • Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves
  • Graffiti U – Keith Urban
  • Life Changes – Thomas Rhett
  • The Mountain – Dierks Bentley

Female Vocalist of the Year

  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Maren Morris
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

  • Dierks Bentley
  • Luke Combs
  • Thomas Rhett
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year

  • Lady Antebellum
  • LANCO
  • Little Big Town
  • Midland
  • Old Dominion

Song of the Year (Awarded to Songwriters)

  • “Body Like A Back Road” – Songwriter(s): Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
  • “Broken Halos” – Songwriter(s): Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton
  •  “Drowns the Whiskey” – Songwriter(s): Brandon Kinney, Jeff Middleton, Josh Thompson
  •  “Drunk Girl” – Songwriter(s): Scooter Carusoe, Tom Douglas, Chris Janson
  •  “Tequila” – Songwriter(s): Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers

Vocal Duo of the Year

  • Brothers Osborne
  • Dan + Shay
  • Flordia Georgia Line
  • Maddie and Tae
  • Sugarland

New Artist of the Year

  • Lauren Alaina
  • Luke Combs
  • Chris Janson
  • Midland
  • Brett Young

Single of the Year (Awarded to Artist and Producer)

  • “Broken Halos” – Chris Stapleton Producer(s): Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton Mix Engineer(s): Vance Powell
  • “Drinkin’ Problem” – Midland Producer(s): Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne Mix Engineer(s): Justin Niebank
  • “Drowns the Whiskey” – Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert) Producer(s): Michael Knox Mix Engineer(s): Jeff Braun
  • “Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line Producer(s): Willshire Mix Engineer(s): Serban Ghenea
  • “Tequila” – Dan + Shay Producer(s): Scott Hendricks, Dan Smyers Mix Engineer(s): Jeff Juliano

Musical Event of the Year

  • “Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne
  • “Dear Hate” – Maren Morris (Feat. Vince Gill)
  • “Drowns the Whiskey” – Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert)
  • “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” – David Lee Murphy (with Kenny Chesney)
  • “Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

Music Video of the Year (Awarded to Artist and Director)

  • “Babe” – Sugarland (featuring Taylor Swift) Director(s): Anthony Mandler
  •  “Cry Pretty” – Carrie Underwood Director(s): Randee St. Nicholas
  •  “Drunk Girl”– Chris Janson Director(s): Jeff Venable
  •  “Marry Me” – Thomas Rhett Director(s): TK McKamy
  •  “Tequila” – Dan + Shay Director(s): Patrick Tracy

Musician of the Year

  • Jerry Douglas – Dobro
  • Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar
  • Dann Huff – Guitar
  • Mac McAnally – Guitar
  • Derek Wells – Guitar

The 2018 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 14, at 8:00 PM ET on ABC.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

What Bathroom do you wish you were born in? If it doesn’t have a Blue Checkmark, it’s Not Us! The Hit List with Fitz What’s Dumbest thing you spent money on? Who’s Your Favorite TV Dad? Kid Do the Darnest Things!