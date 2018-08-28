2018 CMA Award Nominees Announced!

Entertainer of the Year
- Jason Aldean
- Luke Bryan
- Kenny Chesney
- Chris Stapleton
- Keith Urban
Album of the Year (Awarded to Artist and Producers)
- From A Room: Volume 2 – Chris Stapleton
- Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves
- Graffiti U – Keith Urban
- Life Changes – Thomas Rhett
- The Mountain – Dierks Bentley
Female Vocalist of the Year
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Maren Morris
- Kacey Musgraves
- Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
- Dierks Bentley
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
- Keith Urban
Vocal Group of the Year
- Lady Antebellum
- LANCO
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion
Song of the Year (Awarded to Songwriters)
- “Body Like A Back Road” – Songwriter(s): Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
- “Broken Halos” – Songwriter(s): Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton
- “Drowns the Whiskey” – Songwriter(s): Brandon Kinney, Jeff Middleton, Josh Thompson
- “Drunk Girl” – Songwriter(s): Scooter Carusoe, Tom Douglas, Chris Janson
- “Tequila” – Songwriter(s): Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers
Vocal Duo of the Year
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Flordia Georgia Line
- Maddie and Tae
- Sugarland
New Artist of the Year
- Lauren Alaina
- Luke Combs
- Chris Janson
- Midland
- Brett Young
Single of the Year (Awarded to Artist and Producer)
- “Broken Halos” – Chris Stapleton Producer(s): Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton Mix Engineer(s): Vance Powell
- “Drinkin’ Problem” – Midland Producer(s): Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne Mix Engineer(s): Justin Niebank
- “Drowns the Whiskey” – Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert) Producer(s): Michael Knox Mix Engineer(s): Jeff Braun
- “Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line Producer(s): Willshire Mix Engineer(s): Serban Ghenea
- “Tequila” – Dan + Shay Producer(s): Scott Hendricks, Dan Smyers Mix Engineer(s): Jeff Juliano
Musical Event of the Year
- “Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne
- “Dear Hate” – Maren Morris (Feat. Vince Gill)
- “Drowns the Whiskey” – Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert)
- “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” – David Lee Murphy (with Kenny Chesney)
- “Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
Music Video of the Year (Awarded to Artist and Director)
- “Babe” – Sugarland (featuring Taylor Swift) Director(s): Anthony Mandler
- “Cry Pretty” – Carrie Underwood Director(s): Randee St. Nicholas
- “Drunk Girl”– Chris Janson Director(s): Jeff Venable
- “Marry Me” – Thomas Rhett Director(s): TK McKamy
- “Tequila” – Dan + Shay Director(s): Patrick Tracy
Musician of the Year
- Jerry Douglas – Dobro
- Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar
- Dann Huff – Guitar
- Mac McAnally – Guitar
- Derek Wells – Guitar
The 2018 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 14, at 8:00 PM ET on ABC.