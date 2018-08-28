2018 CMA Award Nominees Announced!

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Album of the Year (Awarded to Artist and Producers)

From A Room: Volume 2 – Chris Stapleton

Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves

Graffiti U – Keith Urban

Life Changes – Thomas Rhett

The Mountain – Dierks Bentley

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

LANCO

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Song of the Year (Awarded to Songwriters)

“Body Like A Back Road” – Songwriter(s): Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

“Broken Halos” – Songwriter(s): Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton

“Drowns the Whiskey” – Songwriter(s): Brandon Kinney, Jeff Middleton, Josh Thompson

“Drunk Girl” – Songwriter(s): Scooter Carusoe, Tom Douglas, Chris Janson

“Tequila” – Songwriter(s): Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Flordia Georgia Line

Maddie and Tae

Sugarland

New Artist of the Year

Lauren Alaina

Luke Combs

Chris Janson

Midland

Brett Young

Single of the Year (Awarded to Artist and Producer)

“Broken Halos” – Chris Stapleton Producer(s): Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton Mix Engineer(s): Vance Powell

“Drinkin’ Problem” – Midland Producer(s): Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne Mix Engineer(s): Justin Niebank

“Drowns the Whiskey” – Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert) Producer(s): Michael Knox Mix Engineer(s): Jeff Braun

“Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line Producer(s): Willshire Mix Engineer(s): Serban Ghenea

“Tequila” – Dan + Shay Producer(s): Scott Hendricks, Dan Smyers Mix Engineer(s): Jeff Juliano

Musical Event of the Year

“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne

“Dear Hate” – Maren Morris (Feat. Vince Gill)

“Drowns the Whiskey” – Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert)

“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” – David Lee Murphy (with Kenny Chesney)

“Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

Music Video of the Year (Awarded to Artist and Director)

“Babe” – Sugarland (featuring Taylor Swift) Director(s): Anthony Mandler

“Cry Pretty” – Carrie Underwood Director(s): Randee St. Nicholas

“Drunk Girl”– Chris Janson Director(s): Jeff Venable

“Marry Me” – Thomas Rhett Director(s): TK McKamy

“Tequila” – Dan + Shay Director(s): Patrick Tracy

Musician of the Year

Jerry Douglas – Dobro

Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar

Dann Huff – Guitar

Mac McAnally – Guitar

Derek Wells – Guitar

The 2018 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 14, at 8:00 PM ET on ABC.