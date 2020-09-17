      Weather Alert

2020 ACM Awards Winners

Sep 17, 2020 @ 3:41pm

For the first time EVER, two artists took home Entertainer of the Year at the ACM Awards.

The 55th annual award show will go down in history with a tie. What do you think of the rest?

 

Entertainer OTY

Carrie Underwood (tie)

Eric Church

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett (tie)

 

Female Artist OTY

Carrie Underwood

Kacey Musgraves

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

 

Male Artist OTY

Chris Stapleton

Dierks Bentley

Keith Urban

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

 

DUO OTY

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

 

Group OTY

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Highwomen

 

New Female Artist OTY

Caylee Hammack

Gabby Barrett

Ingrid Andress

Lindsay Ell

Tenille Townes

 

New Male Artist OTY

Cody Johnson

Jordan Davis

Morgan Wallen

Riley Green

Russell Dickerson

 

Album OTY

Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett

GIRL – Maren Morris

Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi

What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs

Wildcard – Miranda Lambert

 

Single OTY

“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton

“One Man Band” – Old Dominion

“Rainbow” – Kacey Musgraves

“Rumor” – Lee Brice

“What If I Get Over You” – Lady A

 

Song OTY

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” – Ashley McBryde

“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton

“One Man Band” – Old Dominion

“Some Of It” – Eric Church

 

Video OTY

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay

“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton

“One Man Band” – Old Dominion

“Remember You Young” – Thomas Rhett

“Sugar Coat” – Little Big Town

 

Songwriter OTY

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

 

Music Event OTY

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay ft. Justin Bieber

“Dive Bar” – Garth Brooks ft. Blake Shelton

“Fooled Around and Fell In Love” – Miranda Lambert ft. Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack, Elle King

“Old Town Road” Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

‘What Happens in a Small Town” – Brantley Gilbert ft. Lindsay Ell

 

 

 

 

