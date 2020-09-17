2020 ACM Awards Winners

For the first time EVER, two artists took home Entertainer of the Year at the ACM Awards.
The 55th annual award show will go down in history with a tie. What do you think of the rest?
Entertainer OTY
Carrie Underwood (tie)
Eric Church
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett (tie)
Female Artist OTY
Carrie Underwood
Kacey Musgraves
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Male Artist OTY
Chris Stapleton
Dierks Bentley
Keith Urban
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
DUO OTY
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Group OTY
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
The Highwomen
New Female Artist OTY
Caylee Hammack
Gabby Barrett
Ingrid Andress
Lindsay Ell
Tenille Townes
New Male Artist OTY
Cody Johnson
Jordan Davis
Morgan Wallen
Riley Green
Russell Dickerson
Album OTY
Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett
GIRL – Maren Morris
Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi
What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs
Wildcard – Miranda Lambert
Single OTY
“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
“One Man Band” – Old Dominion
“Rainbow” – Kacey Musgraves
“Rumor” – Lee Brice
“What If I Get Over You” – Lady A
Song OTY
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” – Ashley McBryde
“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
“One Man Band” – Old Dominion
“Some Of It” – Eric Church
Video OTY
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay
“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
“One Man Band” – Old Dominion
“Remember You Young” – Thomas Rhett
“Sugar Coat” – Little Big Town
Songwriter OTY
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne
Music Event OTY
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay ft. Justin Bieber
“Dive Bar” – Garth Brooks ft. Blake Shelton
“Fooled Around and Fell In Love” – Miranda Lambert ft. Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack, Elle King
“Old Town Road” Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
‘What Happens in a Small Town” – Brantley Gilbert ft. Lindsay Ell