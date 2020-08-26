2020 ACM Nominees

Confetti thrown in the air during the Mobile, Alabama Mardi Gras parade February 2016
The 55th ACM Awards air Sept. 16, 2020, 7pm CT on CBS.
Here’s the full list of nominees (+ early winners):
Entertainer of the Year
- Carrie Underwood
- Eric Church
- Luke Bryan
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
Male Artist of the Year
- Chris Stapleton
- Dierks Bentley
- Keith Urban
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
Female Artist of the Year
- Carrie Underwood
- Kacey Musgraves
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Maren Morris
- Miranda Lambert
Duo of the Year
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & Tae
Group of the Year
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion
- The Highwomen
New Female Artist of the Year
- Tenille Townes ->WINNER<-
- Caylee Hammack
- Gabby Barrett
- Ingrid Andress
- Lindsay Ell
New Male Artist of the Year
- Riley Green ->WINNER<-
- Cody Johnson
- Jordan Davis
- Morgan Wallen
- Russell Dickerson
Album of the Year
- Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett
- GIRL – Maren Morris
- Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi
- What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs
- Wildcard – Miranda Lambert
Single of the Year
- God’s Country – Blake Shelton
- One Man Band – Old Dominion
- Rainbow – Kacey Musgraves
- Rumor – Lee Brice
- What If I Never Get Over You – Lady A
Song of the Year
- 10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay, feat. Justin Bieber
- Girl Goin’ Nowhere – Ashley McBryde
- God’s Country – Blake Shelton
- One Man Band – Old Dominion
- Some Of It – Eric Church
Video of the Year
- 10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay, feat. Justin Bieber
- God’s Country – Blake Shelton
- One Man Band – Old Dominion
- Remember You Young – Thomas Rhett
- Sugar Coat – Little Big Town
Music Event of the Year
- 10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay, feat. Justin Bieber
- Dive Bar – Garth Brooks, fear. Blake Shelton
- Fooled Around And Fell In Love – Miranda Lambert, feat. Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack, Elle King
- Old Town Road – Lil Nas X, feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
- What Happens In A Small Town – Brantley Gilbert, feat. Lindsay Ell
Songwriter of the Year
- Ashley Gorley
- Hillary Lindsey
- Josh Osborne
- Michael Hardy
- Shane McAnally
Oh – and by the way:
Casino of the Year – Arena
- Mark G. Etess Arena – Atlantic City, NJ
- MGM Grand Garden Arena – Las Vegas, NV
- Sandia Amphitheater – Albuquerque, NM
- Stir Concert Cove – Council Bluffs, IA (<—whoa, cool!)
- T Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV