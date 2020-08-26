      Weather Alert

2020 ACM Nominees

Aug 25, 2020 @ 11:04pm
The 55th ACM Awards air Sept. 16, 2020, 7pm CT on CBS.

Here’s the full list of nominees (+ early winners):

 

Entertainer of the Year

  • Carrie Underwood
  • Eric Church
  • Luke Bryan
  • Luke Combs
  • Thomas Rhett

Male Artist of the Year

  • Chris Stapleton
  • Dierks Bentley
  • Keith Urban
  • Luke Combs
  • Thomas Rhett

Female Artist of the Year

  • Carrie Underwood
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Maren Morris
  • Miranda Lambert

Duo of the Year

  • Brooks & Dunn
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Dan + Shay
  • Florida Georgia Line
  • Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

  • Lady A
  • Little Big Town
  • Midland
  • Old Dominion
  • The Highwomen

New Female Artist of the Year

  • Tenille Townes ->WINNER<-
  • Caylee Hammack
  • Gabby Barrett
  • Ingrid Andress
  • Lindsay Ell

New Male Artist of the Year

  • Riley Green ->WINNER<-
  • Cody Johnson
  • Jordan Davis
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Russell Dickerson

Album of the Year

  • Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett
  • GIRL – Maren Morris
  • Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi
  • What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs
  • Wildcard – Miranda Lambert

Single of the Year

  • God’s Country – Blake Shelton
  • One Man Band – Old Dominion
  • Rainbow – Kacey Musgraves
  • Rumor – Lee Brice
  • What If I Never Get Over You – Lady A

Song of the Year

  • 10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay, feat. Justin Bieber
  • Girl Goin’ Nowhere – Ashley McBryde
  • God’s Country – Blake Shelton
  • One Man Band – Old Dominion
  • Some Of It – Eric Church

Video of the Year

  • 10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay, feat. Justin Bieber
  • God’s Country – Blake Shelton
  • One Man Band – Old Dominion
  • Remember You Young – Thomas Rhett
  • Sugar Coat – Little Big Town

Music Event of the Year

  • 10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay, feat. Justin Bieber
  • Dive Bar – Garth Brooks, fear. Blake Shelton
  • Fooled Around And Fell In Love – Miranda Lambert, feat. Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack, Elle King
  • Old Town Road – Lil Nas X, feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
  • What Happens In A Small Town – Brantley Gilbert, feat. Lindsay Ell

Songwriter of the Year

  • Ashley Gorley
  • Hillary Lindsey
  • Josh Osborne
  • Michael Hardy
  • Shane McAnally

 

Oh – and by the way:

Casino of the Year – Arena

  • Mark G. Etess Arena – Atlantic City, NJ
  • MGM Grand Garden Arena – Las Vegas, NV
  • Sandia Amphitheater – Albuquerque, NM
  • Stir Concert Cove – Council Bluffs, IA (<—whoa, cool!)
  • T Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV

 

 

 

 

