A Crash Involving Josh Turner’s Tour Bus Carrying Multiple Road Crew Has Killed 1, Injured Several Others
A tour bus carrying multiple Josh Turner road crew members crashed Wednesday night, killing one and injuring several others.
The country singer himself was not harmed as he was riding in a different bus at the time, however he his camp are devastated.
Long-time crew member David Turner (64) died in the crash. He is not related to Josh Turner but has worked for him for nearly 14 years. He previously worked for artists such as Patty Loveless and Eddie Rabbitt.
Turner and his crew were leaving a show at the Vina Robles Amphitheater in Paso Robles when the crash occurred. The bus veered off the highway just before midnight, crashing through a barbed wire fence and eventually down a 50-foot cliff.
The reason the bus left the highway is unknown and the California Highway Patrol is investigating.
Several others sustained moderate to major injuries, including two members who were airlifted to nearby hospitals. The others transported via ambulance.
The rest of the Turner’s September dates are cancelled now and will be rescheduled.