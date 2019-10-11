Aaron Watson Will Join The Texas Cowboy Hall Of Fame
Our buddy Aaron Watson writes his own music, calls the shots in all aspects of his career and maintains his No. 1 role as “dad’. He’s kind of superhuman.
Now, he’s been listed on the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020!
This means Watson will officially join the roster early next year during an induction ceremony at Billy Bob’s Texas. We’re not entirely sure, but that sounds like a party to us.
You might ask: How does someone become a member of the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame?
According to the website, the organization honors “individuals who have show excellence in competition, business and support of rodeo and the western lifestyle in Texas”.
Now if that doesn’t sound like Watson…
Among the list of inductees are George Strait, Willie Nelson, Lane Frost, Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen.
Totally awesome news; what a deserving candidate!