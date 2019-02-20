ACM Awards Nominations are Out!

It’s Here! The 2019 # ACMAwards Nods are out, did Your favorites get in? Who do you think was Snubbed? Checkout the list & CLICK HERE to tell us what you think!

An Added bonus Reba is back to host! Checkout the ACMs LIVE from Las Vegas on our TV Partner 10/11 Sunday, April 7th!

2019 ACM Awards Nominees

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum

LANCO

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Danielle Bradbery

Lindsay Ell

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Michael Ray

Mitchell Tenpenny

NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

High Valley

LANCO

Runaway June

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Dan + Shay – Dan + Shay

Desperate Man – Eric Church

From A Room: Volume 2 – Chris Stapleton

Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves

The Mountain – Dierks Bentley

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Down to the Honky Tonk – Jake Owen

Heaven – Kane Brown

Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

Most People Are Good – Luke Bryan

Tequila – Dan + Shay

SONG OF THE YEAR

Break Up In The End – Cole Swindell

Broken Halos – Chris Stapleton

Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

Space Cowboy – Kacey Musgraves

Tequila – Dan + Shay

Yours – Russell Dickerson

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Babe – Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift

Burn Out – Midland

Burning Man – Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne

Drunk Girl – Chris Janson

Shoot Me Straight – Brothers Osborne

Tequila – Dan + Shay