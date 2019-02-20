ACM Awards Nominations are Out!

It’s Here! The 2019  Nods are out, did Your favorites get in? Who do you think was Snubbed? Checkout the list & CLICK HERE to tell us what you think!

An Added bonus Reba is back to host! Checkout the ACMs LIVE from Las Vegas on our TV Partner 10/11 Sunday, April 7th!

2019 ACM Awards Nominees

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

DUO OF THE YEAR
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Danielle Bradbery
Lindsay Ell
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jimmie Allen
Luke Combs
Jordan Davis
Michael Ray
Mitchell Tenpenny

NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
High Valley
LANCO
Runaway June

ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Dan + Shay – Dan + Shay
Desperate Man – Eric Church
From A Room: Volume 2 – Chris Stapleton
Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves
The Mountain – Dierks Bentley

SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Down to the Honky Tonk – Jake Owen
Heaven – Kane Brown
Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
Most People Are Good – Luke Bryan
Tequila – Dan + Shay

SONG OF THE YEAR
Break Up In The End – Cole Swindell
Broken Halos – Chris Stapleton
Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
Space Cowboy – Kacey Musgraves
Tequila – Dan + Shay
Yours – Russell Dickerson

VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Babe – Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift
Burn Out – Midland
Burning Man – Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
Drunk Girl – Chris Janson
Shoot Me Straight – Brothers Osborne
Tequila – Dan + Shay

