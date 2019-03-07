Alex Trebek diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer

The Jeopardy! host took to the internet himself amid news of his recent change in health.

Alex Trebek decided the best source for this information was from himself.

He even added a bit of humor mentioning he still has three years left of his contract and he simply must beat the low survival rates in order to continuing hosting.

According to the American Cancer Society, nearly 57,000 people will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this year.

The survival rates vary based on the Surveillance, Epidemiology and End Results Program, or SEER.

The National Cancer Institute’s website says that between 2008 and 2014, only 8.5% of those diagnosed with pancreatic cancer lived 5 years or longer.

