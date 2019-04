Yesterday’s pollen count? 8.9.

Today? 10.9! In fact, all week we’re pushing the limits on the 12 point pollen.com scale.

No wonder my breakfast the past two weeks has been an allergy pill.

*clink* ~cheers!~

I’ve heard that adding locally sourced honey into your diet could help.

Rob Kelley (whose secret life as a bee keeper has finally paid off) hooked me up so now I definitely need to give it a whirl.

#NNL

-Coryelle