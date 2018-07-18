AMBER ALERT: Betty Zamora, Infant

Will update information as needed. Betty is believed to be in danger.

Here is what we know:

Betty Zamora is an infant, 6-week-old Hispanic female, black hair.

Look for a white or light colored SUV, possibly a Ford Expedition or Explorer or Dodge Durango.

Possibly with a Maria Campa: 5 foot 7, hazel eyes, brown hair, 200 pounds, late 30’s; and/or Carlos Zamora: 5 foot 10, 200 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, early 40’s.

Abducted from Sidney, NE – last seen at 1900 Ash Cheyenne Villa Apartments.

Call 911 with any pertinent information or the Sidney Police Department at 308-254-5515 immediately.