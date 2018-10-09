“American Idol” and the CMA Awards give one aspiring artist the chance to skip the audition and go straight to Hollywood

ABC/Craig SjodinThanks to the CMA Awards, you can skip the traditional American Idol audition and go straight to Hollywood.

This week, ABC launches the American Idol CMA Contest, which goes through Sunday, October 14. To enter, all you have to do is post your cover of one of the approved songs on Instagram, along with the hashtag #IdolCMAContest.

From those submissions, three finalists will be chosen to fly to Nashville to record a song. Those covers will be shown during the 52nd CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 14, and viewers will have the chance to vote one aspiring artist through to Hollywood.

The winner will be revealed Friday, November 16 on ABC’s Good Morning America.

Here’s a look at the approved songs for the American Idol CMA contest, with full information available online:

“Cry Pretty” — Carrie Underwood

“Different for Girls” — Dierks Bentley

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban

“Love Me Like You Mean It” — Kelsea Ballerini

“Beautiful Crazy” — Luke Combs

“My Church” — Maren Morris

“Tin Man” — Miranda Lambert

“Die a Happy Man” — Thomas Rhett

