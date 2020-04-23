Apparently I’m In Love With Cauliflower Crust Pizza From This Local Restaurant
By now you’ve most likely seen all the buzz about #TakeoutTuesday.
(ICYMI – every Tuesday the community bands together to order takeout from local small businesses like restaurants/bars/etc.)
There are so many choices! Do you want pizza? wings? pasta? sushi? vegetarian-friendly?
It’s almost impossible to narrow it down but I promise you once you travel down that rabbit-hole, you might become addicted. I ordered takeout three times in one day … I mean, I was hungover on a Sunday but still.
This past weekend I ordered the Grata $20 specialty pizza + wing special and holy smokes, I ate it for two meals.
Behold, the 10 inch Cajun Shrimp Alfredo on CAULIFLOWER CRUST with 10 traditional buffalo wings:
If you’re dealing with picky eaters, you can get regular crust, different specialty combinations and boneless wings.
Plus, you can get big kid drinks to-go sooooo it’s a win-win-win.
Never be shy when sharing your favorite spots and specials because we all could benefit from sharing the love!
(Takeout meals pair best with episodes of The Office.)
Cheers! -Coryelle
#NNL