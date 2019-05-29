Apparently Most Women Have A Freckle In The Middle Of Their Wrist

Seriously.

A tweet from @aarynwhitley went viral recently:

“ladies….. u got a freckle on the middle of ur wrist or is this a myth lmao”

It features four pictures of four different women’s wrists all sporting a freckle in the middle of their wrist.

Of course I immediately checked my own!

And there it is! Situated lower on my wrist and a little to the right! (I promise it’s more centered in real life.)

Then I walked around the building demanding to see my female coworker’s wrists, receiving a lot of considered looks along the way.

Heck if I care!

Here’s our promotions director, Lexi’s, gold mine of freckles on BOTH wrists:

And here’s our sales manager, Katie’s:

I first found this wild notion on my friend Alicia’s Facebook where her and Abby shared their pictures with me:

Maybe this is all a game of odds.

But ladies, you should check your wrists first. 😉

#NNL Cheers! -Coryelle