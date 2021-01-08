Been Eating A lot of Fried Chicken Lately? You’re Not Alone!
(Source) – Fried chicken restaurants have coped with the pandemic better than other fast food outlets. While visits to fast-food restaurants are down by 23%, fried chicken has only seen a 6% reduction, outperforming burger chains which have experienced a downturn of 15%.
Listen, I don’t know why you clicked on this blog, but I’m guessing it’s because you wanted to feel better about the amount of fried chicken you’ve been eating since the pandemic started. Hey look I’m right there with ya, that new Popeyes chicken sandwich is almost better than sex…again almost. But look! We’re not alone! Apparently everybody is eating fried chicken right now so keep getting your chicken on.