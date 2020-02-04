Blake Shelton Might Open An Ole Red In Florida
Nash Country Daily reports that Blake Shelton will open another Ole Red food and entertainment venue on April 14 in Orlando, Florida.
The newest location will have room for roughly 500 guests in 17,000 square feet over two levels. The venue will also feature live music, indoor and outdoor private event areas.
Ole Red Orlando will have an awesome view of ICON Orlando, one of the world’s largest observation wheels, too!
Shelton said in a statement about the project,
“I think it’s impossible to visit Orlando and not have a good time, and that’s why I know Ole Red is going to fit right in.”
Shelton and his partners at Ryman Hospitality currently operate Ole Red venues in Tishomingo, Oklahoma; Nashville and Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
If you have an upcoming trip to Orlando, you know where to find the country music hang!