Blake Shelton Pledges $150,000 To Oklahoma Food Bank
TISHOMINGO, OK - SEPTEMBER 30: Blake Shelton performs during a free Opry style concert on Main Street outside of new restaurant and bar, Ole Red, opened by Shelton and Ryman Hospitality Partners on September 30, 2017 in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc)
Blake Shelton donated $150,000 to an Oklahoma food bank to help his home state during this difficult time.
The pledge came during a virtual fundraiser hosted by a local Oklahoma City TV station.
Shelton’s money benefits the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.
In a video shared by the TV station, Shelton said:
“A lot of Oklahomans are going to bed hungry tonight. That’s not something that I can live with.”
For about a month now, Shelton and girlfriend Gwen Stefani have been sheltering at home in Oklahoma.
You’ve seen a few late show appearances by Shelton via his house already and it’s anticipated he’ll be fulfilling his duties for The Voices from there, too.
Try following Shelton’s lead and donate to your local food bank! Whether it’s $5 or $150,000 – it all counts.