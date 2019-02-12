Blake Shelton to throw a “Spring Blake” party in Gatlinburg

ABC/Mark Levine – Blake Shelton plans to turn Spring Break in East Tennessee into “Spring Blake,” as he celebrates the grand opening of Ole Red Gatlinburg next month.

The week’s worth of activities will culminate with a concert by Blake on Wednesday, March 13.

“Gatlinburg has always been a place where I’ve had a good time, and it’s just awesome for me to get to be a part of this community through Ole Red,” the Oklahoma native says. “I can’t wait to get my band down there to play — it’s going to be an amazing night.”

You can find out how to win tickets to the show online. Even if you don’t get in, you’ll still be able to watch part of the concert on the Ole Red Facebook page.

This is Blake’s third Ole Red location, following the first in his hometown of Tishomingo, Oklahoma and the second in Nashville.

